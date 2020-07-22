UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CFL's Edmonton Eskimos Abandon Team Name

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:50 AM

CFL's Edmonton Eskimos abandon team name

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Canadian Football League's Edmonton Eskimos on Tuesday announced they were ending use of the team name amid criticism that the moniker is racist, following in the footsteps of US NFL team the Washington Redskins.

The team's board of directors "has made the decision to discontinue the use of the word 'Eskimo' in the team's name," its management said in an online statement.

Use of the term "Eskimo" has been deemed offensive by indigenous peoples and was criticized by one of the team's sponsors, insurance company Belairdirect, which has urged the team to change its name, according to local media.

"We feel it is important to make this change in response to the findings of our recent engagement and research," said Janice Agrios, chair of the board of directors.

The team, from the province of Alberta in western Canada, launched a study three years ago, "with an emphasis on listening to Inuit communities," the statement said.

The team, which has won 14 CFL Grey Cup championship games, will temporarily be referred to as the "Edmonton Football Team" until a new name is chosen.

The news comes after the Washington DC football team announced last week it would be dropping "Redskins" from its name, following years of debate over what has been criticized as a racist slur against Native Americans.

Several other US professional sports teams, like the Kansas City Chiefs football team and the Atlanta Braves baseball team, are also facing mounting pressure to change their Names.

Related Topics

Football Sports Washington Canada Company Edmonton Kansas City Atlanta Media From Crescent Fibres Limited

Recent Stories

Lockdown Frustration Leads to Adoption of Alternat ..

3 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 22 July 2020

45 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reassured on King Salman&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

ADEK issues private school re-opening guidelines

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Austrian Chancellor review bila ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.