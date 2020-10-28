UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Champions Exeter Drawn With Toulouse In Rugby's European Cup

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:50 PM

Champions Exeter drawn with Toulouse in rugby's European Cup

Toulouse, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :European champions Exeter face a tough opening defence of their title after being drawn on Wednesday to face French giants Toulouse as well as Glasgow in the group stages of the 2020/21 European Champions Cup.

Exeter, who beat Racing 92 31-27 in a thrilling final earlier this month, went on to complete a remarkable double with a 19-13 victory over Wasps in Saturday's English Premiership final.

Because of Covid-19, the format has been changed for the coming edition with the 24 teams split into two groups of 12, each team playing two opponents home and away.

The top four from each group qualify for the quarter-finals with eight teams going into the last 16 of the lesser Challenge Cup.

Four-time champions Toulouse face Exeter and 1999 champions Ulster.

Another ambitious English side Bristol, who beat Toulon to win the Challenge Cup this month, are also in Pool B but face the twin challenge of French side Clermont and Irish province Connacht.

Two-time champions Munster, also in Pool B, will meet Clermont and Harlequins.

Four-time champions Leinster are in Pool A and will face stiff opposition from Montpellier and Northampton, the side they beat in 2011 to secure the second of their titles.

The pool stage runs from mid-December to the end of January. The final will take place on Saturday May 22 in Marseille.

Draw for European Champions Cup 2020-2021 Pool A - Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) play Dragons, Northampton - Leinster (IRL) play Montpellier (FRA), Northampton (ENG) - Wasps (ENG) play Dragons, Montpellier - Bath (ENG) play La Rochelle, Scarlets - Edinburgh (SCO) play La Rochelle, Sale - Toulon (FRA) play Sale, Scarlets - La Rochelle (FRA) play Bath, Edinburgh - Sale (ENG) play Edinburgh, Toulon - Scarlets (WAL) play Bath, Toulon - Dragons (WAL) play Bordeaux-Begles, Wasps - Montpellier (FRA) play Leinster, Wasps - Northampton (ENG) play Bordeaux-Begles, Leinster POOL B - Exeter (ENG) play Glasgow, Toulouse - Lyon (FRA) play Glasgow, Gloucester - Ulster (IRL) play Gloucester, Toulouse) - Bristol (ENG) play Clermont, Connacht - Munster (IRL) play Clermont, Harlequins - Racing 92 (FRA) play Connacht, Harlequins - Clermont (FRA) play Bristol, Munster - Connacht (IRL) play Bristol, Racing 92 - Harlequins (ENG) play Racing 92, Munster - Glasgow (SCO) play Exeter, Lyon- Gloucester (ENG) play Lyon, Ulster- Toulouse (FRA) play Exeter, Ulster

Related Topics

Sale Split Toulon Montpellier Toulouse La Rochelle Marseille Lyon Bristol Bath Exeter Edinburgh Glasgow Ireland January May Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

56 minutes ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

56 minutes ago

Wearing face mask made mandatory at public places ..

16 minutes ago

GB to be made full-fledged province soon: Murad Sa ..

18 minutes ago

Opposition attempted to force ruling party for rel ..

18 minutes ago

Shopkeepers fined over violation of control price ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.