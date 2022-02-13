Chelsea beat Palmeiras after extra time to win Club World Cup

(@FahadShabbir)

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Kai Havertz scored a penalty on 117 minutes as Chelsea beat Palmeiras 2-1 after extra time to win the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku headed the European champions ahead just after half-time but Raphael Veiga equalised for the Copa Libertadores winners from the spot 10 minutes later.

Havertz struck the winner deep into extra time as Chelsea were awarded a penalty of their own following another VAR review after a handball by Luan.