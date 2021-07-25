Chile registers 1,407 new COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths

SANTIAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) --:Chile reported 1,407 new cases and 83 deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, for a total of 1,607,749 infections and 34,958 deaths.

A total of 1,776 people are currently hospitalized in intensive care units, of which 1,413 are on ventilators.

The Ministry of Health reported that cases have fallen by 47 percent in the last 14 days and 30 percent in the last seven days at the national level.

The positivity rate for the disease in the last 24 hours was 2.19 percent, with a weekly average of 2.62 percent, after 60,817 tests for the disease were analyzed over the last day.

The ministry said that the regions with the highest average positivity are Los Rios, Atacama, Araucania, and the Santiago Metropolitan region.