Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Chile's footballers are refusing to play in next week's friendly against Peru due to the weeks-long crisis in their country, the football association (ANFP) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Chile were due to play neighbors Peru, who beat them in the Copa America semi-finals in Brazil in July, in a friendly in Lima on Tuesday.

The decision was taken following "a team meeting" on Wednesday morning at Chile's training center on the outskirts of the capital, ANFP said.