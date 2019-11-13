UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile's Footballers Refuse To Play Peru Friendly Due To Crisis

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:10 PM

Chile's footballers refuse to play Peru friendly due to crisis

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Chile's footballers are refusing to play in next week's friendly against Peru due to the weeks-long crisis in their country, the football association (ANFP) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Chile were due to play neighbors Peru, who beat them in the Copa America semi-finals in Brazil in July, in a friendly in Lima on Tuesday.

The decision was taken following "a team meeting" on Wednesday morning at Chile's training center on the outskirts of the capital, ANFP said.

Related Topics

Football Lima Brazil Peru Chile July

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi meets with Sharjah triennial task ..

16 minutes ago

Microsoft announces ‘AI Centre of Excellence for ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid to inaugurate17th legislative ..

31 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership prioritises Emirati family: She ..

1 hour ago

Israeli Woman Injured in Ashkelon Due to Rocket Sh ..

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI down 0.9% during January to O ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.