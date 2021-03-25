UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China 10-year Treasury Bond Futures Close Mixed Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

China 10-year treasury bond futures close mixed Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :China's 10-year treasury bond futures closed mixed on Thursday, with the contract for June 2021 closing 0.07 percent higher at 97.57 Yuan (about 14.54 U.S. Dollars).

The contract for settlement in September 2021 closed 0.08 percent higher at 97.26 yuan.

The contract for settlement in December 2021 closed 0.03 percent lower at 96.98 yuan.

The contracts are agreements to buy or sell treasury bonds at a predetermined price on a set date.

They allow investors to bet on and profit from the movements in the value of the bonds.

The treasury bond futures were launched at the Shanghai-based China Financial Futures Exchange and started trading on March 20, 2015.

Related Topics

Buy Price China Financial Futures Exchange March June September December 2015 From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,043 new COVID-19 cases, 2,200 reco ..

6 minutes ago

UK university to return looted African sculpture

6 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 team recovers mother-child from rubble ..

6 minutes ago

Treatment Ban for Alabama's Trans Kids to Violate ..

6 minutes ago

71,433 senior citizens inoculated in 13 days

6 minutes ago

CS reviews security, administrative arrangements f ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.