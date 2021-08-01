UrduPoint.com

China Greenlights Three Sci-tech Innovation IPOs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 05:10 PM

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) --:China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offerings (IPOs) of three companies on the science and technology innovation board.

Hangzhou Biotest Biotech Co., Ltd., Shanghai SupeZET Engineering Technology Corp., Ltd. and Guoguang Electric Co., Ltd.

will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's sci-tech innovation board, commonly known as the STAR market, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm the dates of the IPO and publish prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.

The STAR market, inaugurated in June 2019 and designed to support companies in the high-tech and strategic emerging sectors, has eased its listing criteria but adopted higher requirements for information disclosure

