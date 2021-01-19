China invites netizens to vote on name for Mars rover

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :China's space administration has unveiled a list of 10 selections for the name of the country's first Mars rover, inviting internet users from across the globe to vote on the candidates before making a final selection.

Netizens at home and abroad can take part in the poll to help decide the name of the Mars rover from Jan. 20 to Feb. 28. The administration will pick the three most popular Names based on public voting and the opinions of an evaluation committee.

According to the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration, the 10 selected names have come out after a global naming campaign that kicked off in late July 2020.

In October, a panel of 32 experts selected 10 semifinalists after evaluating more than 39,000 submissions from 38 countries and regions. The participants ranged from 7 to 95 years old.

These include "Hongyi," which means having a broad and strong mind in Chinese, "Qilin," a legendary animal, and "Nezha," a beloved Chinese mythological figure.

The final name will be announced when Tianwen-1 lands on Mars, the administration added. China launched its Mars probe Tianwen-1 on July 23, 2020. The spacecraft, consisting of an orbiter, a lander and a rover, is expected to reach the planet around February.