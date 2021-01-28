China-Pakistan agro-industrial information platform to promote exchanges, cooperation: FM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :A spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry has emphasized that the launch of the information platform of China-Pakistan agricultural and industrial cooperation would further promote bilateral exchanges and generate more cooperation outcome between the two countries.

We hope and believe that the launch of this information platform will further promote bilateral exchanges and generate more cooperation outcomes, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his briefing in response to a question asked by APP correspondent.

The information platform has jointly been initiated by China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) and China Economic Net (CEN) to enhance cooperation between the Chinese and the Pakistan enterprises in the fields of agriculture and industries.

The spokesperson also offered congratulations on the launch of the information platform and said, was posted to Pakistan twice, and now back in China I am still closely following the development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Terming agriculture an important area of practical cooperation between China and Pakistan, he said, the leaders of the two countries had agreed to make agriculture one of the priority areas for the next-stage high-quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He informed that the two governments established a joint working group on agricultural cooperation in 2018, and set up a new working group for agriculture under the framework of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee in March 2020, which has produced positive results.

Zhao Lijian said that China and Pakistan enjoyed strong complementarity in the agricultural sector with great potential and broad prospects.

China is committed to strengthening agricultural cooperation with Pakistan to boost the economic and social development of the two countries and deliver the fruits of development to the two peoples, he added.

The information platform will provide the latest news, research findings, and products in agricultural and industrial sectors, and share investment and cooperation opportunities for potential partners.

The platform, relying on its offline organization Pakistan-China Agriculture Corporation Exchange Center (PCACEC), will also organize forums, match-making meetings, and exchange activities for Pakistani and Chinese enterprises looking for business cooperation.

The online launching ceremony was attended by ambassadors and senior officials from both the countries.