China sets up investigation team for restaurant gas explosion

YINCHUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :-- The State Council has set up an investigation team after a deadly restaurant gas explosion in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

The blast occurred Wednesday evening at Fuyang Barbecue Restaurant on a busy street in Yinchuan, capital of Ningxia, when liquefied petroleum gas leaked from the restaurant, leaving 31 dead and seven injured.