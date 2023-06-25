China Sets Up Investigation Team For Restaurant Gas Explosion
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2023 | 01:30 PM
YINCHUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :-- The State Council has set up an investigation team after a deadly restaurant gas explosion in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.
The blast occurred Wednesday evening at Fuyang Barbecue Restaurant on a busy street in Yinchuan, capital of Ningxia, when liquefied petroleum gas leaked from the restaurant, leaving 31 dead and seven injured.