China Sets Up Investigation Team For Restaurant Gas Explosion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2023 | 01:30 PM

YINCHUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :-- The State Council has set up an investigation team after a deadly restaurant gas explosion in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

The blast occurred Wednesday evening at Fuyang Barbecue Restaurant on a busy street in Yinchuan, capital of Ningxia, when liquefied petroleum gas leaked from the restaurant, leaving 31 dead and seven injured.

