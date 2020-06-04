UrduPoint.com
China To Allow Limited US Passenger Flights

Thu 04th June 2020 | 08:40 AM

China to allow limited US passenger flights

Beijing, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :China on Thursday said it would allow foreign airlines currently blocked from operating in the country over coronavirus concerns to resume limited flights, lifting a de facto ban on US carriers.

The move by China's civil aviation authority comes after Washington ordered the suspension of all flights by Chinese airlines into and out of the US from June 16 in retaliation against Beijing's restrictions on American and foreign carriers.

