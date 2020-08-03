China unveils Al open-source platform

HANGZHOU, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :China launched an artificial intelligence open-source platform Saturday to jointly promote the global development of the booming industry.

The Dubhe platform was set up in October 2018, with nearly 100 researchers participating in the project. It aims to become an industry leader by forging an artificial intelligence cooperation ecosystem and facilitating the advancement of the industry.

"We hope that we can gather together leading innovative forces in the industry to build a high-performance platform and framework for the development of artificial intelligence algorithms, and establish independent artificial research and industrial ecosystem," said Zhu Shiqiang, director of Zhejiang Lab in east China's Zhejiang Province.

The lab, jointly built by the Zhejiang provincial government, Zhejiang University and Alibaba Group, covers major areas such as intelligent transport, intelligent finance, smart city, intelligent healthcare and robotics.

"The participation of organizations from different industries has laid a solid foundation. I look forward to seeing a growing research community on the platform, engaged in the study of artificial intelligence algorithms," said Pan Yunhe, an academician with the Chinese academy of Engineering and chief scientist in artificial intelligence at Zhejiang Lab.

"I hope that the Dubhe Artificial Intelligence Open Source Platform can push forward the application of AI technologies in different industries," Pan said.

The Dubhe platform was jointly developed by Zhejiang Lab, Beijing One-flow Technology, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, Zhejiang University and others.