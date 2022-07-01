Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :China's Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan won gold in the women's 10m synchronised platform at the world championships on Thursday.

The pair scored 368.40 points to easily beat Americans Delaney Schnelle and Katrina Young (299.

40 points) with Pandelela Pamg and Nur Dhabitah Sabri of Malaysia third (298.68).

Chen, 16, and 15-year-old Quan took gold and silver respectively in the individual 10m platform event earlier in the week.