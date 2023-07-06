BEIJING, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :China's Central Archives on Thursday made public over 129,000 historical documents and files, according to National Archives Administration of China.

The archives, which are of great value for research, include documents on revolutionary history formed by central and local organizations of the Communist Party of China from 1921 to 1936, and documents formed by central and state organs after the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949.

To date, more than 200,000 documents and files are accessible to the public at the Central Archives.