UrduPoint.com

China's Civil Aviation Sets Put Road-map For Green Development

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2022 | 05:00 PM

China's civil aviation sets put road-map for green development

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :China's civil aviation industry will seek green and low-carbon development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), per a road-map issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

This is the first plan on green development for China's civil aviation sector.

It stressed efforts to make civil aviation smarter, low-carbon and resource-efficient to achieve green transformation.

By 2035, the green and low-carbon development system of civil aviation will have been optimized and airport carbon dioxide emissions will have peaked, the road-map said.

By 2025, the carbon emission intensity of China's civil aviation will continue to decline, the proportion of low-carbon energy consumption will continue to rise and the utilization efficiency of civil aviation resources will improve, it said.

The plan also puts forward eight quantitative predictive indicators for airlines and airports.China has announced it will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Related Topics

China Industry Airport

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan extends good wishes to Indian actor Mo ..

Mahira Khan extends good wishes to Indian actor Mouni Roy

3 minutes ago
 Putin Instructs Russian Parliament to Consider Bil ..

Putin Instructs Russian Parliament to Consider Bill Clarifying Concept of Tortur ..

2 minutes ago
 Shanghai's auto exports hit record high

Shanghai's auto exports hit record high

2 minutes ago
 China to raise retail fuel prices

China to raise retail fuel prices

3 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Karachi Kings, Gladiators to lock horns ..

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings, Gladiators to lock horns today

20 minutes ago
 Registration for Punjab Talent Hunt Programme begi ..

Registration for Punjab Talent Hunt Programme begins in kasur

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>