BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :China's fiscal revenue increased 3.2 percent year on year to around 13.71 trillion Yuan (about 1.94 trillion U.S. Dollars) in the first eight months of 2019, official data showed Tuesday.

The central government collected about 6.

6 trillion yuan during the period, up 3.5 percent year on year, while local governments saw fiscal revenue up 2.8 percent to about 7.12 trillion yuan, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

China's fiscal spending expanded 8.8 percent year on year to around 15.31 trillion yuan during the January-August period, MOF data showed.