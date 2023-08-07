Open Menu

China's National Archives Receive First Batch Of Donated Collections

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 06:20 PM

China's national archives receive first batch of donated collections

BEIJING, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The China National Archives of Publications and Culture (CNAPC) on Wednesday received the first batch of collections donated by public institutions and private collectors. A ceremony was held to mark the donation in Beijing, where the CNAPC is headquartered.

The donation, the first of its kind since the establishment of the CNAPC in July 2022, consists of more than 120,000 material objects and 42 terabytes of digital data.

The collections are of great historical and cultural value as they feature a rich variety of publications, including ancient classics, calligraphy works, rubbings, manuscripts, traditional artworks and photos, as well as literature databases.

