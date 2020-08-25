CHANGSHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :A new super capacitor tram, which can be fully charged during a 30-second stop and run for 5 kilometers (km), rolled off the production line in central China's Hunan Province.

With seven carriages, the tram can carry up to 500 passengers and travel at a maximum speed of 70 km per hour, according to Nie Wenbin, manager of the urban rail system R&D department of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd.

It also applies autonomous driving technology and uses a low-floor design, making boarding easy for passengers with luggage.

The super capacitor tram is expected to be used in the Kunming Changshui International Airport. CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd., based in Zhuzhou of Hunan Province, has taken the lead in applying super capacitor energy storage technology in light rail vehicles since 2012, providing green and intelligent transportation solutions.