Rupee Gains 20 Paisa Against Dollar
Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 06:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Friday gained 20 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.20 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.40.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.50 and Rs 280.20 respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 86 paisa to close at Rs 301.84 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.70, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen went down by 02 paisa to close at Rs 1.78; whereas an decrease of Rs1.06 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 351.94 as compared to the last closing of Rs353.00.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 paisa each to close at Rs 75.74 and Rs 74.18 respectively.
