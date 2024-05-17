Open Menu

PCB To Finalize Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024 As Deadline Nears

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 17, 2024 | 04:02 PM

PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears

The latest reports sat that the selection committee and management are in the process of deciding on the final squad from the current 18-member roster.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2024) With the deadline for finalizing the squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 approaching, the Pakistan cricket board remains uncertain about the 15-member team selection.

The selection committee and management are in the process of deciding on the final squad from the current 18-member roster.

It is anticipated that the squad will be announced after Pakistan’s first T20I match against England, which is scheduled for May 22. The official deadline for squad submissions is May 24.

The ninth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, featuring 20 teams, will be held in the USA and the West Indies from June 1 to 29.

Haris Rauf, Usman Khan, and Salman Ali Agha did not play in the recent series against Ireland.

Hasan Ali, who was included as a backup for Haris Rauf, played in one of the matches against Ireland. Reports suggest that Usman Khan, Salman Agha, and Hasan Ali may be selected as travelling reserves.

Teams from Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, India, Ireland, Namibia, Nepal, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Uganda, the United States, and the West Indies have already announced their squads for the tournament.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Cricket Afghanistan T20 World ICC Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Canada Oman Ireland Papua New Guinea South Africa United States Namibia Netherlands Nepal Uganda Usman Khan Hasan Ali Ali Agha May June From New Zealand

Recent Stories

SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over ..

SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges

26 minutes ago
 Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones f ..

Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches

1 hour ago
 Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New Yo ..

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a fl ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..

1 hour ago
 Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs ..

Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting

1 hour ago
 CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

3 hours ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

4 hours ago
 SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press con ..

SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

16 hours ago
 SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports