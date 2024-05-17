PCB To Finalize Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024 As Deadline Nears
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 17, 2024 | 04:02 PM
The latest reports sat that the selection committee and management are in the process of deciding on the final squad from the current 18-member roster.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2024) With the deadline for finalizing the squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 approaching, the Pakistan cricket board remains uncertain about the 15-member team selection.
It is anticipated that the squad will be announced after Pakistan’s first T20I match against England, which is scheduled for May 22. The official deadline for squad submissions is May 24.
The ninth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, featuring 20 teams, will be held in the USA and the West Indies from June 1 to 29.
Haris Rauf, Usman Khan, and Salman Ali Agha did not play in the recent series against Ireland.
Hasan Ali, who was included as a backup for Haris Rauf, played in one of the matches against Ireland. Reports suggest that Usman Khan, Salman Agha, and Hasan Ali may be selected as travelling reserves.
Teams from Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, India, Ireland, Namibia, Nepal, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Uganda, the United States, and the West Indies have already announced their squads for the tournament.
