Revenue Collection: Punjab Govt Collects Rs400m Through E-stamping System
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 17, 2024 | 05:45 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2024) The e-Stamping System, developed by Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) in collaboration with the Board of Revenue (BoR) for the convenience of citizens, more than Rs400 billion revenue was collected so far in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa collectively .
This emerged during a progress review meeting presided by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.
PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif and other officials also participated in the meeting.
The participants of the meeting were apprised that to date, more than 28.
4 million challans were paid by the citizens. 19.3 million stamp papers were issued so far with more than 371.2 billion rupees collected from Punjab, more than 27.1 billion rupees from Sindh and more than PKR 1.75 billion from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
On this occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that the e-Stamping System has completely replaced the traditional system by digitizing the issuance of stamp papers, leading to increase in revenue and transparency while eliminating fraud, financial theft and forgery.
