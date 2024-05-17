Open Menu

PDF, TiKA Pledge To Boost Humanitarian Activities In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 06:24 PM

The Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) and Turkiye's aid organization TiKA held talks for enhancing humanitarian activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The PDF was represented by its Chairman Muhammad Bilal Sethi, Patron-in-Chief Dr Qibla Ayaz and Executive Member Khurshid Khan, while the TiKa team comprised Turkiye Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pekachi and its Country Director Muhsin BALCI.

The meeting focused on kick-starting projects to uplift the socio-economic status of the KP people.

Highlighting the economic challenges faced by the Pakistani youth, the PDF chairman underscored the need of creating job opportunities and empowering young individuals.

He pleaded for the TiKA's support in organizing skill-based training programmes, ranging from culinary arts to digital marketing, with the aim to foster entrepreneurship among the youth.

Muhsin BALCI provided a comprehensive overview of the TiKA's ongoing projects, emphasizing their commitment to empowering the local communities.

Ambassador Pekachi reaffirmed Turkiye's solidarity with the PDF, committing to collaborate on initiatives that enable self-sufficiency, particularly among the youth.

Reflecting on the historical bond between the KP people and Turkiye, Ambassador Pekachi highlighted the unwavering support extended by the former during Turkiye's revolution. He paid homage to Abdul Rehman Peshawari, symbolizing the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Dr. Qibla Ayaz and Khurshid Khan expressed gratitude to the Turkiye people for their steadfast assistance during challenging times, underscoring the significance of bilateral cooperation in promoting prosperity and well-being.

They also felicitated Dr Mehmet Pekachi on his appointment as the Special Envoy for Countering Islamophobia by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

