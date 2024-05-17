Open Menu

Cricket Australia Establishes Pakistan Fan Zones For All Six Matches

Ijaz Ahmad Published May 17, 2024 | 03:08 PM

Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches

Sydney: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 May, 2024)
Cricket Australia (CA) has announced Pakistan fan zones will be created for the Australia-Pakistan white-ball series in November ensuring a vibrant start to the men’s international summer.

This exciting initiative aligns with CA's Multicultural Action Plan, which is designed to foster inclusivity and provide brilliant experiences for cricket fans from diverse backgrounds.
The Pakistan men’s cricket team will feature in three ODIs and three T20Is, commencing 4 November at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).


CA has designated specific seating areas for Pakistani fans across all six venues.

Within the venues, fans will be able to access prayer areas, as well enjoy a selection of halal food, ensuring that fans can enjoy the matches comfortably and with cultural considerations in mind.


CA has previously announced the creation of India fan zones for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, enhancing the match-day experience for Indian fans with dedicated seating areas at all five venues, including the MCG and SCG.

Fans will be encouraged to wear blue attire and bring traditional instruments to help create an electrifying atmosphere.
Details about ticket sales for the Pakistan and Indian fan zones will be released next week.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Australia Melbourne November Prayer All From

Recent Stories

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New Yo ..

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a fl ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..

17 minutes ago
 Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs ..

Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting

33 minutes ago
 CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

3 hours ago
 SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press con ..

SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

15 hours ago
 SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

15 hours ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

15 hours ago
 Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cot ..

Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports