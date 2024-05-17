Open Menu

Summer Holidays In Schools, Colleges To Start From June 1

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from June 1

The latest reports say that the Punjab government will issue notification for holidays in schools and colleges across province within next few days.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2024) The Punjab government on Friday announced summer holidays in schools and colleges across the province. The summer vacations will start from June 1 in the educational institutions.

The decision was taken due to increasing heat intensity.

The summer vacations starting from June 1, 2024 will come to an end on August 14, 2024.

The notification is expected within next few days in this regard.

The latest reports suggested that the education department of the provincial government also got ready for the preliminary schedule for the holidays.

The Sindh government is also considering announcing summer vacations amid scorching heat and high temperature.

Some reports, however, suggested that the Sindh government could announce summer vacations well before Punjab in the educational institutions.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Holidays June August From Government

Recent Stories

Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Chee ..

Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails

43 minutes ago
 PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ..

PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears

1 hour ago
 SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over ..

SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges

1 hour ago
 Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones f ..

Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches

2 hours ago
 Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New Yo ..

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a fl ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..

2 hours ago
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs ..

Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting

2 hours ago
 CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

4 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

4 hours ago
 SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press con ..

SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Education