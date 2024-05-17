Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from June 1

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the Punjab government will issue notification for holidays in schools and colleges across province within next few days.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2024) The Punjab government on Friday announced summer holidays in schools and colleges across the province. The summer vacations will start from June 1 in the educational institutions.

The decision was taken due to increasing heat intensity.

The summer vacations starting from June 1, 2024 will come to an end on August 14, 2024.

The notification is expected within next few days in this regard.

The latest reports suggested that the education department of the provincial government also got ready for the preliminary schedule for the holidays.

The Sindh government is also considering announcing summer vacations amid scorching heat and high temperature.

Some reports, however, suggested that the Sindh government could announce summer vacations well before Punjab in the educational institutions.