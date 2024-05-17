SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges

(@Abdulla99267510)

A SC three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justices Irfan Saadat Khan and Naeem Akhtar, addressed the matter after Vawda’s press conference the previous Wednesday.

A SC three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justices Irfan Saadat Khan and Naeem Akhtar, addressed the matter after Vawda’s press conference the previous Wednesday. Vawda had criticized high court judges, accusing them of defaming the country’s intelligence agencies.

Chief Justice Isa instructed Vawda and Kamal to respond to the notices within two weeks. He also directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to provide the video recording and transcript of Vawda’s press conference, which took place at the National Press Club in Islamabad on May 15.

During the proceedings, Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman was present. The chief justice questioned whether Vawda’s remarks constituted contempt of court. Rehman indicated that the video he reviewed lacked sound but noted he had heard parts of it in a news bulletin.

On Thursday evening, Vawda stated his willingness to appear before an impartial chief justice, reiterating his press conference statements. He claimed he had not named any specific judge and demanded evidence for any accusations against him. Vawda argued that he was being unjustly targeted, pointing out that other figures, such as Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and MQM-P’s Mustafa Kamal, had also commented on the issue.

In his press conference, Vawda challenged high court judges to provide evidence for their allegations or cease defaming state institutions. He questioned Islamabad High Court judge Babar Sattar’s claims, stressing the necessity of presenting evidence in court. Vawda pledged support for the judiciary if such evidence was presented, highlighting the sacrifices of soldiers and police officers and questioning whether the constitution only demands their sacrifices. He criticized the ongoing negative references to intelligence agencies.

Vawda also urged politicians to stop maligning state institutions and emphasized the need to address Pakistan’s economic decline. He warned that challenges to Pakistan would have serious repercussions and called for transparency over secrecy.

Furthermore, Vawda called on Justice Babar Sattar to provide proof of alleged interference and urged the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to address the issue.

This development follows a letter from six Islamabad High Court judges to the SJC in March, alleging attempts to pressure judges through abductions, torture, and surveillance. Justice Sattar, in a subsequent letter to IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, detailed threats and pressures he faced during his investigation into surveillance practices.

Earlier in the day, the apex court adjourned the hearing, requiring Vawda and Kamal to submit their responses by June 5.