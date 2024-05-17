Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack Case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema Get Bails

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 17, 2024 | 04:19 PM

Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails

An Anti-Terrorism Court has allowed bail pleas moved by the both PTI leaders.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Umar Sarfraz Cheema in the Jinnah House attack case.

Judge Arshad Javed of the Anti-Terrorism Court heard the bail applications of Dr.

Yasmin Rashid and Umar Cheema.

The court approved the post-arrest bail pleas of Yasmin Rashid and Umar Sarfraz Cheema.

It may be mentioned here that the PTI leaders were arrested in Lahore on charges of attacking and setting Jinnah House on fire.

A case was registered against them at Sarwar Road Police Station. The both leaders are in jail for last several months.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Station Jail Road May Anti Terrorism Court Court Yasmin Rashid Umar Cheema

Recent Stories

PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ..

PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears

20 minutes ago
 SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over ..

SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges

35 minutes ago
 Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones f ..

Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches

1 hour ago
 Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New Yo ..

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a fl ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..

1 hour ago
 Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs ..

Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting

2 hours ago
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

4 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

4 hours ago
 SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press con ..

SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan