Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails

An Anti-Terrorism Court has allowed bail pleas moved by the both PTI leaders.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Umar Sarfraz Cheema in the Jinnah House attack case.

Judge Arshad Javed of the Anti-Terrorism Court heard the bail applications of Dr.

Yasmin Rashid and Umar Cheema.

The court approved the post-arrest bail pleas of Yasmin Rashid and Umar Sarfraz Cheema.

It may be mentioned here that the PTI leaders were arrested in Lahore on charges of attacking and setting Jinnah House on fire.

A case was registered against them at Sarwar Road Police Station. The both leaders are in jail for last several months.