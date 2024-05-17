Double Murder Mystery Solved, Son Arrested For Killing Father And Wife
Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 06:24 PM
Shankiyari police station Mansehra on Saturday has resolved the case of a double murder that took place a few days ago in the Tarnin Bala area. The accused Waleed, son of Fazal Din, who killed his own father and wife, has been arrested after confessing to the crime
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Shankiyari police station Mansehra on Saturday has resolved the case of a double murder that took place a few days ago in the Tarnin Bala area. The accused Waleed, son of Fazal Din, who killed his own father and wife, has been arrested after confessing to the crime.
Initially, Waleed had filed a complaint against unknown persons to cover his crime. The police have recovered the weapon and Waleed has confessed during interrogation.
According to the details, Waleed a resident of Tarnin Bala while registering a FIR stated that he was on duty in his mobile shop in Baffa Duraaha when his neighbors called to inform him that his house door was closed, and no sound was coming from inside. He used a ladder from the neighbor's house to enter his home through the roof, where he discovered his father near the door and his wife in a room, both lying in a pool of blood.
Shankiyari police registered a murder case based on Waleed’s report and initiated an investigation. They collected shell casings and fingerprints from the crime scene and interrogated several individuals. Due to suspicions, the police included Waleed in the investigation, during which he confessed to murdering his father and wife.
The accused’s father-in-law has filed a formal claim against Waleed for the murder of his daughter and recorded his statements in the court. The police have secured a one-day physical remand of Waleed for further interrogation. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to uncover more details surrounding the case.
Recent Stories
Naseem emphasizes for disposal of hospitals' waste
E-stamping system collects Rs400bln revenue in Punjab, Sindh, KP
LWMC launches 15-day zero waste campaign in Lahore
Govt not stopped from blocking SIMs of non-filers: IHC
No letup in anti-dengue steps across division: commissioner
Revenue collection: Punjab govt collects Rs400m through e-stamping system
Realme's Commitment to Quality and Innovation: A Look at Q1 2024
Rupee gains 20 paisa against Dollar
OPPO A60: Ultimate Durability and Strength – Your Most Reliable Partner
PDF, TiKA pledge to boost humanitarian activities in KP
Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from June 1
Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naseem emphasizes for disposal of hospitals' waste3 minutes ago
-
E-stamping system collects Rs400bln revenue in Punjab, Sindh, KP3 minutes ago
-
LWMC launches 15-day zero waste campaign in Lahore3 minutes ago
-
Govt not stopped from blocking SIMs of non-filers: IHC3 minutes ago
-
No letup in anti-dengue steps across division: commissioner3 minutes ago
-
TTP terrorist arrested, hand grenade recovered22 minutes ago
-
Holistic policy revamp urgent for promoting solar energy as cheapest power resource: Experts22 minutes ago
-
Problems like smog are arising due to environmental pollution-AC Sialkot22 minutes ago
-
KUST & KKKUK sign MoU with OGDCL22 minutes ago
-
CUI arranges open house, job fair22 minutes ago
-
'Clinic on Wheels' project formally launched22 minutes ago
-
Experts emphasize importance of technical skills for youth employment22 minutes ago