Double murder mystery solved, son arrested for killing father and wife

Shankiyari police station Mansehra on Saturday has resolved the case of a double murder that took place a few days ago in the Tarnin Bala area. The accused Waleed, son of Fazal Din, who killed his own father and wife, has been arrested after confessing to the crime

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Shankiyari police station Mansehra on Saturday has resolved the case of a double murder that took place a few days ago in the Tarnin Bala area. The accused Waleed, son of Fazal Din, who killed his own father and wife, has been arrested after confessing to the crime.

Initially, Waleed had filed a complaint against unknown persons to cover his crime. The police have recovered the weapon and Waleed has confessed during interrogation.

According to the details, Waleed a resident of Tarnin Bala while registering a FIR stated that he was on duty in his mobile shop in Baffa Duraaha when his neighbors called to inform him that his house door was closed, and no sound was coming from inside. He used a ladder from the neighbor's house to enter his home through the roof, where he discovered his father near the door and his wife in a room, both lying in a pool of blood.

Shankiyari police registered a murder case based on Waleed’s report and initiated an investigation. They collected shell casings and fingerprints from the crime scene and interrogated several individuals. Due to suspicions, the police included Waleed in the investigation, during which he confessed to murdering his father and wife.

The accused’s father-in-law has filed a formal claim against Waleed for the murder of his daughter and recorded his statements in the court. The police have secured a one-day physical remand of Waleed for further interrogation. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to uncover more details surrounding the case.