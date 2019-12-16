UrduPoint.com
China's Xi Gives Hong Kong Leader 'unwavering Support'

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping told beleaguered Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Monday that she had Beijing's "unwavering support" despite another huge pro-democracy rally earlier this month and her government's thrashing at recent local elections.

The city has been upended by six months of massive pro-democracy protests that have seen violent battles between police and hardcore demonstrators, as well as regular transport disruption.

Protesters have called for the unpopular Lam to stand down as leader, but she received the backing of China's leadership during a visit to Beijing on Monday.

