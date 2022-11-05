SAARBRUCKEN,Germany, Nov. 5(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :China's shuttler Zhang Yiman beat Olympic badminton champion Carolina Marin of Spain to secure a women's singles semifinal spot here at the 2022 BWF Hylo Open on Friday.

The 25-year-old Zhang edged past the first seed in the quarterfinals 19-21, 21-19, 21-19 in 68 minutes. It's Zhang's first win over the Spanish icon in her career.

Zhang had once fallen behind 16-9 in the decider before bouncing back with an impressive 9-2 run to equalize the score and finally overturned the game.

Zhang's compatriot Han Yue also reached the women's singles last four, defeating Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark 21-17, 21-12 in the quarterfinals.

China's 22-year-old Li Shifeng missed the final four of men's singles after the two-game loss to French player Toma Junior Popov 21-16, 21-16.

The fourth-seeded pair Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu outplayed Hu Ling Fang/Lin Xiao Min of Chinese Taipei 21-15, 21-14 in the women's doubles quarterfinals.

Elsewhere, men's sixth seeds Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang were eliminated by Chinese Taipei duo Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han in a hotly contested quarterfinal, losing at 21-19, 19-21, 21-19.

In mixed doubles, China's Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping advanced to the semifinals with a two-game win over Japanese duo Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito 22-20, 21-14.