Chinese Company Gifts Stationary To Students In Balochistan

December 31, 2022

Chinese company gifts stationary to students in Balochistan

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) ::As many as 571 students from Saindak Public Model High School, Nokkundi, Balochistan were gifted stationery including schoolbags by MCC Resources Development Co. Ltd. (MRDL), a subsidiary of the China Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC Group) recently.

The donation ceremony was presided over by Vice President of MRDL. On the occasion, Wang Jicheng, Chairman of MCC Tongsin Resources Ltd (MCCT), handed out the school bags to the students, encouraging them to be future scientists, writers, entrepreneurs, and statesmen.

He pinpointed that the company would continue to support and promote the development of schools under the Saindak project and surrounding villages as always and provide a stage for all students to achieve their goals, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Saturday.

With the support of MRDL, Saindak Public Model High School has now been transformed into the only senior school in the district.

Saeed Ahmed, Principal of the School, expressed his gratitude for the long-term care and support for local education from MRDL.

He hoped that in the future, the School would be built into a model school in Balochistan and even in Pakistan.

At present, all school-age children around the Saindak project can receive education in Saindak Public Model High School for free. MRDL has invested about 10 million Pakistani rupees in the cost of teaching materials and teachers' salaries for the maintenance and operation of these schools every year.

