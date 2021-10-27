UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 50 Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:50 AM

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 50 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of the new local cases, 32 were reported in Inner Mongolia, five in Guizhou, four each in Shandong and Gansu, three in Beijing, and two in Ningxia, the commission said.

Tuesday also saw nine new imported cases, of which two each were reported in Shanghai and Guangdong, and one each in Tianjin, Liaoning, Fujian, Shandong and Guangxi.

There were no new suspected cases or new deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, it added.

A total of 9,530 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 9,151 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 379 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 96,899 by Tuesday, including 643 patients still receiving treatment.

Among them, 27 were in severe condition.

A total of 91,620 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 26 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of which 22 were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 392 asymptomatic cases, of which 359 were imported, under medical observation as of Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 12,330 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,380 cases, including 847 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 12,029 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 66 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

