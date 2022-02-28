UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 87 New Local COVID-19 Cases Sunday

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2022 | 02:40 PM

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 87 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Forty of the new local infections were reported in Guangdong while the rest were scattered in eight other provincial-level regions. Inner Mongolia and Guangxi each reported 11 cases, Tianjin reported nine, Hubei reported five, Shanxi and Heilongjiang each reported four, while Yunnan reported two, and Liaoning reported one, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 147 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, said the commission.

Five new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday.

A total of 114 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of whom 61 arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the Chinese mainland, both local and imported, stood at 109,326 on Sunday.

There were 2,754 patients still under treatment on Sunday, of whom 21 were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.

