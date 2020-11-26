'Ciao Diego:' Napoli bid farewell to club legend Maradona

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Napoli on Wednesday bid farewell to Diego Maradona, who won the hearts of the southern Italian city of Naples by leading the club to its only two league titles in 1987 and 1990.

"Always in our hearts. Ciao Diego," the club tweeted alongside a blue heart emoji shortly after the news broke that the Argentine had died of a heart attack aged 60.

"Everyone is waiting for our words," the club said in a second post with a photograph of the Argentine in the club's blue jersey.

"But what words can we use for pain like the one we are experiencing? Now is the time for tears. Then there will be the time for words." As a sign of mourning, Napoli changed the blue background colour of its club logo on their social media accounts to black.

Maradona spent seven years at then-unfashionable Napoli between 1984 and 1991, during which he also lifted the 1989 UEFA Cup, Napoli's only European trophy.

He also won the Italian Cup in 1987 and the Italian Super Cup in 1990.

Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora, a native of Naples, also paid tribute to Maradona.

"The death of Maradona is terrible news. He was more than a champion, he was a football genius, an absolute champion," Spadafora said.

"In an unrepeatable season he represented the dreams and hopes of the people of my city. Naples is crying tonight."