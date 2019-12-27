UrduPoint.com
Clashes In C. African Capital Leave At Least 30 Dead: Security Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 01:40 AM

Clashes in C. African capital leave at least 30 dead: security source

Bangui, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :At least 30 people were killed in fighting between militiamen and traders in a restive district of Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic, a security source and an imam said Thursday.

"Thirty bodies have been brought to the mosque," said Awad Al Karim, the imam of the local Ali Babolo mosque in a district called PK5 that became a haven for many Bangui Muslims at the peak of the Christian-Muslim clashes.

A security official, who asked to remain anonymous, also put the number of dead at at least 30, without providing any further details.

Your Thoughts and Comments

