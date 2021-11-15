Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Argentine President Alberto Fernandez's coalition lost its majority in the Senate following mid-term parliamentary elections on Sunday, a government source said, leaving the center-left leader with a congressional minority.

"If the numbers are confirmed, effectively we've lost the quorum in the Senate," the official source told AFP.

Having already held a minority in the lower house Chamber of Deputies, Fernandez's Frente de Todos (Everyone's Front) party looked set to drop from 41 to 35 seats in the 72-member Senate, based on projections with more than 90 percent of votes counted.