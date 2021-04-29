UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombians Protest Tax Reform Proposal Amid Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 09:00 AM

Colombians protest tax reform proposal amid pandemic

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Tens of thousands of people marched in Colombia Wednesday against a proposed tax reform they say will leave them poorer as the country battles its deadliest phase yet of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Ivan Duque's government wants to tax the incomes of those earning more than $656 a month, lowering the threshold to broaden the tax base.

It also wants to impose a tax on basic services in upper-middle class areas and on funerals.

The measures are meant to raise some $6.3 billion in ten years for the country which saw GDP drop 6.8 percent in 2020 -- its worst performance in half a century.

Protesters took to the streets of several cities to denounce the reforms which they see as an unwarranted attack on the middle class in a time of dire economic straits.

"We do not accept the tax reform. We are thinking of our children, of ourselves... Either we die of the virus or we die of hunger," said protester Victor Cordoba, 33.

Some 47,500 police and security personnel were deployed countrywide.

- Millions will go hungry - Colombia, where almost one in five people are unemployed and the minimum wage is the equivalent of $248 per month, is battling a deadly new wave of Covid-19.

Its planned reform "will make millions more Colombians go hungry," said Francisco Maltese, president of the CUT workers' union.

In Bogota, thousands marched on the central square, which houses the presidency and congress, to the rhythm of drums.

Caravans of taxis, trucks and motorbikes slowed traffic on the capital's main roads, and there were reports of confrontations with police.

"We are tired of abuse the population must endure ... we are tired of our president not doing anything about it. We are more afraid of our government than of the virus," protester Added Felipe Zapata, 24, told AFP in Bogota.

In the southeastern city of Cali, indigenous protesters pulled down a statue of Spanish conquistador Sebastian de Belalcazar.

- High risk - Cali mayor Jorge Ivan Ospina said one person died in an incident "related to the demonstration," and advanced to 1:00 pm the 6:00 pm curfew in place for epidemic control.

Thousands more people marched in Medellin, Barranquilla and other cities.

There had been calls for the demonstrations to be canceled given the pandemic risk, and a court on Tuesday ordered that the gatherings be postponed -- a ruling that went unheeded.

Colombia's rights ombudsman also decried the decision to hold mass protests "in this period of such high risk to health and life."With 2.8 million Covid-19 cases, the country of 50 million inhabitants has the third-highest coronavirus infections in Latin America, behind Brazil and Argentina. It has registered some 72,200 deaths.

While Duque has sought to portray the tax reform as a tool to mitigate the economic crisis unleashed by the pandemic, the initiative faces many obstacles in a legislature where the ruling party has no outright majority.

Related Topics

Attack Century Police Died Traffic Barranquilla Medellin Cali Bogota Cordoba Argentina Brazil Colombia Congress 2020 Government Billion Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

City edging closer to CL Final after 2-1 lead over ..

7 hours ago

Guinness World Records title for 498.33 m² UAE fl ..

9 hours ago

UNICEF commends Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s support f ..

10 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of Watani Al Em ..

10 hours ago

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

10 hours ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.