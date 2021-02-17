UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia's COVID-19 Cases Top 2.2 Million

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 11:10 AM

Colombia's COVID-19 cases top 2.2 million

BOGOTA, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Colombia registered 4,049 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 2,202,598, said the Ministry of Health and Social Protection on Tuesday.

The country reported 163 more deaths, raising the national death toll to 57,949, said the ministry.

Minister of Health and Social Protection Fernando Ruiz said that the first vaccines against COVID-19 were sent from Bogota to the departments of Sucre and Cordoba in preparation for the mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The government has extended the health emergency till Feb. 28, urging people to avoid crowds and observe safety measures.

Related Topics

Sucre Bogota Cordoba Colombia From Government

Recent Stories

Houthi drone intercepted over Saudi Arabia

46 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 February 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development close ..

11 hours ago

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Centr ..

12 hours ago

FNC approves three bills

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.