BOGOTA, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Colombia registered 4,049 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 2,202,598, said the Ministry of Health and Social Protection on Tuesday.

The country reported 163 more deaths, raising the national death toll to 57,949, said the ministry.

Minister of Health and Social Protection Fernando Ruiz said that the first vaccines against COVID-19 were sent from Bogota to the departments of Sucre and Cordoba in preparation for the mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The government has extended the health emergency till Feb. 28, urging people to avoid crowds and observe safety measures.