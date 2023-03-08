Colorful ceremony marks Intl Women Day at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa, here, Wednesday celebrated International Women Day in a colorful ceremony at Heritage Museum.

Major features of the event included demonstration of work by female master artisans in various specialized craft fields like Kashmiri embroidery, Hazara embroidery, doll making, stone carving, truck art, decoration work, basketry work, calligraphy, motikari, etc. and a live folk music show to pay tribute to well-known female folk artists was held at Heritage Museum.

International Women Day is celebrated throughout the world on March 8th as a focal point in the women's rights movement, bringing attention to raise awareness for women's equality and positive change in the society.

The event 'Tribute to Women Artisans and Folk Artists' focused on promoting Pakistan's indigenous folk heritage and highlighting contributions of eminent master artisans and folk artists in the development of the society.

Ms. Fareena Mazhar, Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division was the chief guest on the occasion. On arrival, the Secretary was warmly received by Bilal Ahmed, Executive Director Lok Virsa.

She witnessed the exhibition of folk crafts by the female master artisans.

In his welcoming remarks, the executive director said that "women artisans and artists are no lesser than the male counterpart. Female folk can also work along with males to assist her family in financial need". Lok Virsa is striving for progress of women of Pakistan through various initiatives including holding various exhibitions, fairs, festivals, concerts, etc., he added.

Amateur young signers from various schools and colleges paid rich tributes to well-known female artists like Noor Jahan, Abdida Perveen, Nayyara Noor, Reshma, Mussarat Nazeer, etc.

In her address, Ms. Fareena Mazhar, highlighted importance of celebrating International Women Day especially with reference to culture. She said that the population of women in Pakistan is equal to than that of men, hence the contribution of womenfolk in development of society must be focussed.

The National Heritage & Culture Division also makes sure that women may be given equal chance in every project and programs of the Government and this event organized by Lok Virsa is a part of this initiative.