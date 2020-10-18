UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Combatants Must Do More To End Yemen Fighting, Says UN Humanitarian Official

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 10:20 PM

Combatants must do more to end Yemen fighting, says UN humanitarian official

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Parties to the conflict in Yemen must do more to protect civilians, a senior UN humanitarian official there has said, as the number of civilian deaths sharply increased rover the last few weeks in the war-ravaged country.

"Innocent Yemenis continue to die and suffer because of this terrible war," Lise Grande, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen, said in a statement on Sunday.

Since the end of September, several civilians – including children – have been killed and many more injured in fighting in Hudaydah governorate and Taizz, according to the statement. Important civilian infrastructure, including schools and health centres have also been damaged.

"We share our condolences with the many grieving families and wish the injured a swift recovery, added Ms. Grande.

In the statement, Ms. Grande also said that with famine looming and funding for humanitarian assistance running out, the parties "have to find the strength" to end fighting and start dialogue.

"We have to be clear, absolutely clear about this … Parties which have taken up arms are responsible, morally and legally, for doing everything possible to protect civilians and ensure they receive the assistance they are entitled to and need," she stressed.

"There are political options on the table to end the fighting and move to political dialogue. With famine looming and funding running out, the parties have to find the strength and courage to do this," added the UN official.

Yemen remains the world's worst humanitarian crisis, the result of five years of a brutal conflict, disease, economic collapse and a breakdown of public institutions and services.

A staggering 80 per cent of Yemen's population – over 24 million people – require some form of humanitarian assistance and protection, including about 12.2 million children. A total of 230 out of Yemen's 333 districts (69 per cent) are at risk of famine.

Despite a difficult operating environment, humanitarians continue to work across Yemen, responding to the most acute needs. However, funding remains a challenge: as of mid-October, only $1.4 billion of the $3.2 billion needed in 2020 has been received.

Related Topics

Injured World United Nations Yemen Taizz September Sunday 2020 Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai International Nutrition Congress to highligh ..

9 minutes ago

Al Jazira FC strengthen squad with Nigerian Imoh E ..

9 minutes ago

Qasr Al Watan to re-open its doors to visitors on ..

24 minutes ago

SEWGA prepares plan to develop Central Region

24 minutes ago

AED6.9 bn contractual value of building permits in ..

24 minutes ago

22 Salik services added to â€˜Dubai Driveâ€™ app

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.