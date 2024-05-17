Open Menu

PM Directs Launching Nationwide Programme To Overcome Child Stunting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 09:26 PM

PM directs launching nationwide programme to overcome child stunting

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the authorities concerned to launch a nationwide programme, in coordination with the provincial governments, to overcome the challenge of child stunting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the authorities concerned to launch a nationwide programme, in coordination with the provincial governments, to overcome the challenge of child stunting.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss the issue of child stunting, also called for the formulation of a comprehensive plan for the protection of children against fatal diseases, for population welfare and for coping with the health sector issues.

According to the World Health Organisation, child stunting refers to a child who is too short for his or her age and is the result of chronic or recurrent malnutrition. Stunting is a contributing risk factor to child mortality and is also a marker of inequalities in human development.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the Federal Government, in collaboration with the provincial governments, would take priority measures for better child growth to achieve the country's bright future. Similarly, a nationwide awareness campaign was also equally essential to do away with the issue of stunting, he added.

He thanked the international experts participating in the meeting which featured the presentation of statistics on the children's growth by the World Bank.

The participants were told that a significant ratio of children in Pakistan suffered stunted growth caused by the lack of basic healthcare and nutrition, contaminated drinking water, poor cleanliness, and lack of awareness of children's growth.

Besides, the statistics about the prevalence of TB, hepatitis, diabetes and other fatal diseases in Pakistan were also highlighted and suggestions were put forward to overcome them.

The prime minister instructed the relevant authorities to immediately present a comprehensive plan on the matter.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema, PM's Coordinator Malik Mukhtar Ahmed, Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Jahanzeb Khan, World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan Abdullah Fadil, Country Director of World Food Program Coco Ushiyama and other internationally renowned experts attended the meeting.

The provincial chief secretaries Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhutta, Dr Sajid Sufi, Dr Ijaz Nabi and other experts joined the meeting via video link.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World World Bank Ahsan Iqbal Poor Water Population Welfare Mukhtar Ahmed Jahanzeb Khan Government Ahad Cheema

Recent Stories

TEVTA KP, OEC join hands for searching employment ..

TEVTA KP, OEC join hands for searching employment opportunities for skilled yout ..

1 minute ago
 DIG appreciates performance of outgoing SSP Hydera ..

DIG appreciates performance of outgoing SSP Hyderabad

10 minutes ago
 Ahsan to implement Conference’s recommendations ..

Ahsan to implement Conference’s recommendations for sports revival

10 minutes ago
 Time for submitting offers for privatization of PI ..

Time for submitting offers for privatization of PIA ended: Aleem Khan

10 minutes ago
 Govt sets up Climate Change Authority

Govt sets up Climate Change Authority

10 minutes ago
 Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks rally on China property ..

Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks rally on China property support

12 minutes ago
People's Bus service to be launched from Sukkur to ..

People's Bus service to be launched from Sukkur to Larkana, Khairpur, parking pl ..

10 minutes ago
 IGP meets police employees, issued relief orders

IGP meets police employees, issued relief orders

2 hours ago
 Russia presses offensive into Ukraine

Russia presses offensive into Ukraine

2 hours ago
 EU warns Microsoft to give Bing AI risk data or fa ..

EU warns Microsoft to give Bing AI risk data or face fine

2 hours ago
 British HC calls on Punjab governor, discusses pro ..

British HC calls on Punjab governor, discusses promotion of bilateral relations

2 hours ago
 Unending sufferings of Kashmiri families with over ..

Unending sufferings of Kashmiri families with over 22,000 women widowed, 107,000 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan