DIG Appreciates Performance Of Outgoing SSP Hyderabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 09:27 PM
The DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo Friday appreciated the outgoing SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh for his good performance during his stint as the city's police chief
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo Friday appreciated the outgoing SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh for his good performance during his stint as the city's police chief.
In a letter of appreciation issued here, the DIG stated that at a meeting on May 15 he had evaluated the performance of all the nine SSPs posted in as many districts in Hyderabad Police Range.
"... your performance was evaluated and it showed your excellent supervision and professional skills to maintain the writ of the law," reads the letter.
The DIG mentioned that during Shaikh's tenure 68 gangs of outlaws were busted, 119 encounters occurred, 23 suspected outlaws were shot dead and 102 were injured in addition to the arrest of 3,286 accused or wanted suspects.
"Due to your splendid supervision your district Hyderabad secured first position in Hyderabad police range during the campaign launched by the IGP Sindh for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders," the DIG wrote.
Dharejo said the police force had a lot of expectations from SSP Shaikh.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
Ahsan to implement Conference’s recommendations for sports revival
Time for submitting offers for privatization of PIA ended: Aleem Khan
Govt sets up Climate Change Authority
Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks rally on China property support
People's Bus service to be launched from Sukkur to Larkana, Khairpur, parking pl ..
PM directs launching nationwide programme to overcome child stunting
IGP meets police employees, issued relief orders
Russia presses offensive into Ukraine
EU warns Microsoft to give Bing AI risk data or face fine
British HC calls on Punjab governor, discusses promotion of bilateral relations
Unending sufferings of Kashmiri families with over 22,000 women widowed, 107,000 ..
Students Councils to promote leadership skills among students: DEO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt sets up Climate Change Authority59 seconds ago
-
People's Bus service to be launched from Sukkur to Larkana, Khairpur, parking plaza to be build in H ..1 minute ago
-
PM directs launching nationwide programme to overcome child stunting3 minutes ago
-
IGP meets police employees, issued relief orders2 hours ago
-
British HC calls on Punjab governor, discusses promotion of bilateral relations2 hours ago
-
Unending sufferings of Kashmiri families with over 22,000 women widowed, 107,000 children orphaned: ..2 hours ago
-
Students Councils to promote leadership skills among students: DEO2 hours ago
-
Comprehensive strategy formed to tackle potential monsoon rains in Sanghar: DC2 hours ago
-
IGP awards certificates to CIA, police officers2 hours ago
-
WAPDA chairman reviews construction work at Diamer Basha Dam, emphasises quality standards2 hours ago
-
Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as 'gift from CM'2 hours ago
-
Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to address its national education crisis2 hours ago