Open Menu

Ahsan To Implement Conference’s Recommendations For Sports Revival

Muhammad Rameez Published May 17, 2024 | 09:27 PM

Ahsan to implement Conference’s recommendations for sports revival

Federal Minister for Planning and Inter Provincial Coordination Ahsan Iqbal (IPC) has pledged to diligently implement the recommendations of the National Conference for the Revival of Sports

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning and Inter Provincial Coordination Ahsan Iqbal (IPC) has pledged to diligently implement the recommendations of the National Conference for the Revival of Sports.

Addressing the conference's closing ceremony here, he emphasized the need to revamp sports federations, train players under international coaches, and establish more sports centers.

The minister also stressed the importance of highlighting sports in all schools and ensuring merit-based selection for national representation in sports. "No one can win without merit," he said.

Commending the Pakistan hockey team's performance in the Azlan Shah Cup, he announced that every player would receive a job letter within seven days.

He also urged the Pakistan Sports board to share the success stories of world champions with the younger generation to motivate them.

The minister emphasized that focus and passion were essential to win and the government's responsibility to provide all necessary facilities to players.

He expressed his optimism that with the country's talent pool, 10 to 15 champions could emerge from a population of 250 million.

Ahsan said that full preparations would be made as the goal was set for 2028 Olympics and every three to four months, a meeting would be held to evaluate performance and review the implementation of recommendations.

"A report will be prepared based on the conference's recommendations, which will be followed diligently. We will fully decorate the playgrounds of the country with sports activities till 2025," he said.

APP/vad-msr

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey World Sports Ahsan Iqbal Job Olympics All From Government Share Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

AJK Govt seeks assistance for completion of recons ..

AJK Govt seeks assistance for completion of reconstruction and rehabilitation wo ..

48 seconds ago
 Spain poised to announce Palestinian state recogni ..

Spain poised to announce Palestinian state recognition date

50 seconds ago
 For Taiwan shoppers, China's malls only a ferry ri ..

For Taiwan shoppers, China's malls only a ferry ride away

52 seconds ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi vis ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits Golra Sharif

53 seconds ago
 Pakistan embassy holds session with Belgium textil ..

Pakistan embassy holds session with Belgium textile companies

57 seconds ago
 LHC links bikes distribution scheme with environme ..

LHC links bikes distribution scheme with environmental NOC

6 minutes ago
Peace, stability key to reaping fruits of CPEC: Ah ..

Peace, stability key to reaping fruits of CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

6 minutes ago
 Woman brutally attacked outside court in Bahawalna ..

Woman brutally attacked outside court in Bahawalnagar

6 minutes ago
 CM Bugti vows to revoke 'illegal recruitments' in ..

CM Bugti vows to revoke 'illegal recruitments' in Education Department

40 seconds ago
 Supreme Court justice faces recusal calls over inv ..

Supreme Court justice faces recusal calls over inverted US flag

41 seconds ago
 Anti smog machinery being provided to farmers: Mar ..

Anti smog machinery being provided to farmers: Marriyum Aurangzeb

43 seconds ago
 'Get out now': Kharkiv region evacuees wait for st ..

'Get out now': Kharkiv region evacuees wait for stranded relatives

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports