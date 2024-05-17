Ahsan to implement Conference’s recommendations for sports revival

Federal Minister for Planning and Inter Provincial Coordination Ahsan Iqbal (IPC) has pledged to diligently implement the recommendations of the National Conference for the Revival of Sports

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning and Inter Provincial Coordination Ahsan Iqbal (IPC) has pledged to diligently implement the recommendations of the National Conference for the Revival of Sports.

Addressing the conference's closing ceremony here, he emphasized the need to revamp sports federations, train players under international coaches, and establish more sports centers.

The minister also stressed the importance of highlighting sports in all schools and ensuring merit-based selection for national representation in sports. "No one can win without merit," he said.

Commending the Pakistan hockey team's performance in the Azlan Shah Cup, he announced that every player would receive a job letter within seven days.

He also urged the Pakistan Sports board to share the success stories of world champions with the younger generation to motivate them.

The minister emphasized that focus and passion were essential to win and the government's responsibility to provide all necessary facilities to players.

He expressed his optimism that with the country's talent pool, 10 to 15 champions could emerge from a population of 250 million.

Ahsan said that full preparations would be made as the goal was set for 2028 Olympics and every three to four months, a meeting would be held to evaluate performance and review the implementation of recommendations.

"A report will be prepared based on the conference's recommendations, which will be followed diligently. We will fully decorate the playgrounds of the country with sports activities till 2025," he said.

APP/vad-msr