Open Menu

Govt Sets Up Climate Change Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 09:27 PM

Govt sets up Climate Change Authority

The Federal Government on Friday established the country's first "Climate Change Authority" under the Climate Change Act 2017

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Federal Government on Friday established the country's first "Climate Change Authority" under the Climate Change Act 2017.

According to a notification of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, the Authority was formed under sub section (1) of Section 5, of the Pakistan Climate Change Act No.X of 2017.

The three-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, in its judgment in the petition of Public Interest Law Association of Pakistan to highlight the existential threat of climate change, had ordered the Federal Government to establish the Climate Change Authority to cope with the risk of global warming and environmental degradation.

As per the Climate Change Act 2017, the Minister-in-charge of the Climate Ministry was responsible for establishing the Authority - a body corporate with perpetual succession and a common seal and capable of suing and being sued; acquiring or disposing of moveable and immovable property; borrowing money; entering into contracts; and doing or performing all other things or acts necessary for the proper discharge of its functions.

The Act also also mentions that the headquarters of the Authority will be in Islamabad and it may set up its offices at other places as per the requirement.

The Authority will comprise the Chairperson, Member (Adaptation), Member (Mitigation), Member (Climate Finance), Member (Coordination) and one member from each province to be nominated by the respective provincial ministers-in-charge.

The members including Chairperson of the Authority will be appointed by the prime minister, on such terms and conditions as he may deem fit, in view of their qualifications and experience.

The chairperson and members shall be scientists, academicians, professionals, serving or retired government servants, industrialists, agriculturists other technocrats with at least fifteen year's experience in fields related to climate

change and the environment, with a distinguished service record.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Supreme Court Muhammad Ali May 2017 All From Government

Recent Stories

DIG appreciates performance of outgoing SSP Hydera ..

DIG appreciates performance of outgoing SSP Hyderabad

7 minutes ago
 Ahsan to implement Conference’s recommendations ..

Ahsan to implement Conference’s recommendations for sports revival

7 minutes ago
 Time for submitting offers for privatization of PI ..

Time for submitting offers for privatization of PIA ended: Aleem Khan

7 minutes ago
 Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks rally on China property ..

Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks rally on China property support

9 minutes ago
 People's Bus service to be launched from Sukkur to ..

People's Bus service to be launched from Sukkur to Larkana, Khairpur, parking pl ..

7 minutes ago
 PM directs launching nationwide programme to overc ..

PM directs launching nationwide programme to overcome child stunting

9 minutes ago
IGP meets police employees, issued relief orders

IGP meets police employees, issued relief orders

2 hours ago
 Russia presses offensive into Ukraine

Russia presses offensive into Ukraine

2 hours ago
 EU warns Microsoft to give Bing AI risk data or fa ..

EU warns Microsoft to give Bing AI risk data or face fine

2 hours ago
 British HC calls on Punjab governor, discusses pro ..

British HC calls on Punjab governor, discusses promotion of bilateral relations

2 hours ago
 Unending sufferings of Kashmiri families with over ..

Unending sufferings of Kashmiri families with over 22,000 women widowed, 107,000 ..

2 hours ago
 Students Councils to promote leadership skills amo ..

Students Councils to promote leadership skills among students: DEO

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan