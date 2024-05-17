- Home
People's Bus Service To Be Launched From Sukkur To Larkana, Khairpur, Parking Plaza To Be Build In Hyderabad
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 09:27 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport & Mass Transit and Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon chaired a high-level meeting of the Transport Department here on Friday.
Secretary of Transport Asad Zaman, Sindh Mass Transit Authority MD Kamal Hakeem Dayo, and other officials participated in the meeting.
The Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari is to connect the tehsils with the district headquarters. 'We are considering bringing the scheme under this vision.'
He said that under the instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, people's bus service will be started from Sukkur to Larkana and Sukkur to Khairpur.
On the occasion, Memon was given a detailed briefing on the construction of various BRTs, signals, and reconstruction of bus terminals, as well as the construction of a U-turn for the People's Bus Service. Additionally, it was decided to construct a parking plaza to reduce traffic pressure in the central areas of Hyderabad.
The minister Sharjeel Inam Memon was also briefed regarding the completion of the construction work of eight bus terminals. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon was informed that the work on these eight bus terminals has been completed and they will be functional by June.
