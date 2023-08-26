Open Menu

Contestants At 43rd King Abdulaziz Qur'an Competition Commend Saudi Arabia For Support

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Contestants at 43rd King Abdulaziz Qur'an competition commend Saudi Arabia for support

Makkah, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Several contestants at the 43rd King Abdulaziz International Competition for the Memorization, Recitation and Interpretation of the Qur'an have thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its care and support for the holy Qur'an and its memorizers.

The contestants expressed their joy qualifying for this international competition, which brings together memorizers of the holy Qur'an from countries around the world, confirming their preparedness for the final qualification.

They extended appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Saudi Crown Prince for the care they provide to the holy Qur'an and its memorizers and for the generous hospitality and the well-organized competition.

The competition is organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance at the Grand Mosque from Friday, 9 Safar until Wednesday, 21 Safar under the auspices of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Contestant Khalid Ali from Russia could not hide his joy as he saw the holy Kaaba while performing Umrah rituals for the first time of his life. Ali's dream has come true as he participated in this contest and visited the Grand Mosque.

Abdul Jabbar Saleh from Burkina Faso said the competition reflects the care the Kingdom and its leadership extend for the holy Qur'an and its reciters.

Meanwhile, contestant Moaz Khalid from Germany says he feels proud for representing his country at the competition, which is one of the strongest of its kind worldwide.

Related Topics

World Russia Saudi Germany Burkina Faso Saudi Arabia Saud Mosque From Kaaba

Recent Stories

Pakistani-British student shines with 34 GCSE subj ..

Pakistani-British student shines with 34 GCSE subjects,exceptional achievements

12 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf approaches LHC against election-relate ..

Zaka Ashraf approaches LHC against election-related measures in PCB role

31 minutes ago
 Flood waters have gone but horror continues for ch ..

Flood waters have gone but horror continues for children in Pakistan, UNICEF war ..

2 hours ago
 ECP assures to provide level playing field to all ..

ECP assures to provide level playing field to all political parties

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2023

5 hours ago
UAE-Hungary Political Consultations Committee disc ..

UAE-Hungary Political Consultations Committee discusses enhancing cooperation

12 hours ago
 UAE Embassy, NASA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centr ..

UAE Embassy, NASA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre co-host ‘A Call from Spa ..

13 hours ago
 At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - ..

At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - PM

13 hours ago
 NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ..

NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ISS

13 hours ago
 Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under de ..

Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under deceased quota

13 hours ago
 CDA to dig out 100 underground rechargable reservo ..

CDA to dig out 100 underground rechargable reservoirs to cope with water scarcit ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous