(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Makkah, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Several contestants at the 43rd King Abdulaziz International Competition for the Memorization, Recitation and Interpretation of the Qur'an have thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its care and support for the holy Qur'an and its memorizers.

The contestants expressed their joy qualifying for this international competition, which brings together memorizers of the holy Qur'an from countries around the world, confirming their preparedness for the final qualification.

They extended appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Saudi Crown Prince for the care they provide to the holy Qur'an and its memorizers and for the generous hospitality and the well-organized competition.

The competition is organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance at the Grand Mosque from Friday, 9 Safar until Wednesday, 21 Safar under the auspices of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Contestant Khalid Ali from Russia could not hide his joy as he saw the holy Kaaba while performing Umrah rituals for the first time of his life. Ali's dream has come true as he participated in this contest and visited the Grand Mosque.

Abdul Jabbar Saleh from Burkina Faso said the competition reflects the care the Kingdom and its leadership extend for the holy Qur'an and its reciters.

Meanwhile, contestant Moaz Khalid from Germany says he feels proud for representing his country at the competition, which is one of the strongest of its kind worldwide.