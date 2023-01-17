UrduPoint.com

Copa Del Rey Last 16 Ties Played In Spain This Week With Tough Game For Real Madrid

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MADRID, Jan. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) --:The last 16 matches of the Spanish Copa del Rey knockout competition are played this week, with FC Barcelona and Real Madrid both in action on Thursday night.

Newly crowned Supercup winners Barca travel to face Ceuta. However, Barca should not get overconfident as Ceuta defeated top-flight opponents Elche in the last round, and the visit to the Spanish enclave on the coast of North Africa is not easy, involving a helicopter flight from Malaga.

Real Madrid have hardly time to lick their wounds and recover tired legs before they travel to Villarreal for what looks like the toughest tie of the round.

Villarreal beat Madrid 2-1 in La Liga less than a fortnight ago and have had more time to prepare for the match, while Real Madrid are likely to be without David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez, and players, such as Luka Modric, looked flat and tired in Riyadh.

The round kicks off on Tuesday, with Real Sociedad, whose morale is sky-high after beating neighbors Athletic Bilbao 3-1 at the weekend, entertaining Mallorca.

