Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Deadly day for US - The United States registers more than 2,400 deaths in 24 hours as its Thanksgiving holiday begins -- the highest daily toll in six months.

US President-elect Joe Biden appeals to "weary" Americans to dig deep in a Thanksgiving address saying "life is going to return to normal... This will not last forever." - And for Russia - Russia reports record numbers for daily infections and deaths for the second time in less than a week with 25,487 new infections and 524 deaths.

- S.Korea third wave fear - South Korea has its highest daily number of cases since March with a surge of new infections sparking fears of a major third wave.

- New AstraZeneca vaccine study - British drug manufacturer AstraZeneca says further research is needed on its Covid-19 vaccine after questions emerged over the protection it offers, but the additional testing is unlikely to affect regulatory approval in Europe.

- Tough England restrictions - More than 23 million people will be under the tightest restrictions once England's nationwide coronavirus lockdown ends next week and it returns to a three-tier system, the government says.

- Former Sudan PM succumbs - Sudan's former prime minister and top opposition figure Sadiq al-Mahdi, 84, dies from the virus.

- Agree not to ski - With France and Germany shutting slopes and Austria keeping theirs open, fear that snow-starved Europeans will cross borders to mix on the mountains has Germany asking its EU partners to close ski resorts until January.

- 12,350 new deaths - More than 60.4 million people have been infected by Covid-19 and 1.4 million died, according to an AFP tally from official sources compiled on Thursday.

More than 12,350 people died in the previous 24 hours, with 635,138 new cases reported worldwide.

The US is the worst-affected country with 262,283 deaths, followed by Brazil with 170,769 deaths; India with 135,223; Mexico with 103,597; and the United Kingdom with 56,533.

- Swedish royals self-isolate - Sweden's Prince Carl Philip, 41, and his 35-year-old wife Princess Sofia are self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus, the royal palace says.

- Danish PM apologises over minks -Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen personally and tearfully apologises for the handling of a crisis where a mutated version of the new coronavirus prompted the government to cull of millions of minks bred on farms.