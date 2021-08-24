Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Five billion shots - More than five billion doses of anti-Covid vaccines have been administered around the world, according to an AFP tally based on official sources at 1430 GMT.

- 'Shocking disparity' - The World Health Organization hits out at the "shocking disparity" in access to coronavirus vaccines, with only four countries in Africa able to meet their inoculation targets so far.

- Paralympics begin - Japan's emperor declares the Tokyo Paralympics open in a nearly empty stadium, with athletes ready to defy stereotypes and shatter records despite a year-long pandemic delay.

- Israeli booster jabs for over 30s - Israel lowers the age threshold to receive a third coronavirus booster dose to anyone aged 30 and above, as it continues to battle surging infections.

- And French third jabs for over 65s - France's health watchdog recommends a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for people aged over 65 or considered at risk of developing serious forms of the disease.

- New Greek restrictions - Greece's government announces an array of new restrictions and the end of free testing for those who remain unjabbed against Covid-19 in an effort to boost vaccination rates.

- New Iran record toll - Iran announces more than 700 deaths from the coronavirus, yet another high for the Islamic republic as it struggles to contain a surge in infections.

- Brunei deaths - Brunei reports two coronavirus deaths, the first fatalities from Covid-19 in the Southeast Asian nation in over a year as it battles a fresh outbreak.

- Two billion euro hit for soccer - The five major European football leagues took a nearly 2 billion euro hit ($2.35 billion) in matchday revenues last season after spectators were largely barred from attending matches due to the pandemic, says a report by consultancy KPMG.

- Hissene Habre dies - Former Chadian president Hissene Habre, who was serving a life term in Senegal for war crimes and crimes against humanity, dies of Covid-19 aged 79.

- More than 4.4 million dead -The coronavirus has killed at least 4,439,888 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 629,411 deaths, followed by Brazil with 574,848, India with 435,110, Mexico 253,526 and Peru 197,921.