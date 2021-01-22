UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Friday

Fri 22nd January 2021

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,092,736 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 97,457,370 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 59,236,900 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and excludes later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Thursday, 17,953 new deaths and 662,119 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 4,045 new deaths, followed by Britain with 2,539 and Mexico with 1,803.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 410,378 deaths from 24,632,468 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 214,147 deaths from 8,697,368 cases, India with 153,032 deaths from 10,625,428 cases, Mexico with 146,174 deaths from 1,711,283 cases, and Britain with 95,829 deaths from 3,543,646 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 178 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Czech Republic 141, United Kingdom 141 and Italy 139.

Europe overall has 687,031 deaths from 31,529,013 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 564,379 deaths from 17,840,992 infections, and the United States and Canada 428,956 deaths from 25,362,418 cases.

Asia has reported 233,763 deaths from 14,817,804 cases, the middle East 94,852 deaths from 4,509,626 cases, Africa 82,810 deaths from 3,365,924 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,600 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However, the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

