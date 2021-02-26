Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,508,786 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 112,955,460 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 69,278,500 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Thursday, 11,340 new deaths and 450,127 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 3,269 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,541 and Mexico with 877.

The United States remains the worst-affected country with 508,314 deaths from 28,413,620 cases.